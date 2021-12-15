Are Central New York’s chances for a White Christmas fading?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)-

We are getting to crunch time when it comes to whether Syracuse and Central New York gets a White Christmas this year.

The start of December but has been anything but favorable with more days in the 50s and 60s through mid-month than 30s!

But as we know all too well in Central New York, weather patterns can change on a dime and a record warmth can give way to snow and cold a day or two later.

Historical odds of having a White Christmas with 1” of snow or more on the ground is slightly better than 50% in Syracuse and right now we would put the odds lower than that for this Christmas.

What does it look like going into the week leading up to Christmas?

Any change in the pattern?

The first part of December we’ve essentially had high pressure aloft here in the Eastern United States while cold, arctic air remains locked up near the North Pole.

Come next week that area of high pressure flattens and shifts a bit to the south.

We wouldn’t call it a full-blown pattern change but it is a change none the less, one that allows temperatures to get closer to late December levels.

So, you are saying there is a chance for a White Christmas?

Ah, shades of Jim Carey optimism.

While the players at the jet stream aloft shift around a bit early next week, snow may still be tough to come by.

From last week into this week, the main storm track has been well to the west of Central New York. That has brought a series of storms across the middle of the country into the Great Lakes. That keeps on the ‘warm’ side of things and was the reason for the bouts of record warm temperatures along with gusty winds.

While a shift starts this weekend, Central New York remains close to the main storm track so areas of low pressure down near the ground move close to us which could bring us more of a mix of precipitation types, this Saturday being an example.

The start of next week looks relatively quiet with more seasonable temperatures but no major storms to bring us snow.

Any details for the end of next week?

We are right at the edge of our mid-range forecasting confidence as we approach one week before Christmas and of course the jury remains out with no strong leads toward a snowy Christmas.

For a few days, our computer models having been showing a storm system moving just to our south Christmas Eve with a rain or snow mix but as of December 15th they had backed away from that solution. Not a good sign if you are looking for a White Christmas. We need to see two branches of the jet stream ‘phase’ to get something exciting to happen.

Of course, there is also the hope of some lake effect snow as Lake Ontario remains much warmer than normal. All it would take is a bit of colder air and the right wind direction. As of now, though, that it is only a hope.