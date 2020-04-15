Are contact lenses safe to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fact or fiction: do contact lenses make you more susceptible to COVID-19?

Optometrist Scott Bushinger with Eye Consultants of Syracuse tells NewsChannel 9 that’s a myth. “It doesn’t put you at any greater risk,” he said.

You can still wear contacts if you want to, so long as you’re taking the right precautions and avoiding touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

“You always want to make sure you’re washing your hands at least for 20 seconds with warm water and soap when removing or inserting your contacts,” said Bushinger.

He also has a caution about a viral eye infection caused by other viruses.

“There are a few cases that have been reported of viral conjunctivitis related with COVID-19. It’s about 1 to 3 percent or so at this point,” said Bushinger.

It can cause redness, discharge, and eye pain.

“If you’re noticing flu-like symptoms, a fever, cough, shortness of breath, in addition to potentially pink eye or viral conjunctivitis, you certainly want to reach out to your healthcare provider,” said Bushinger.

Bushinger also says healthcare workers who wear eyeglasses should also make sure they have a face shield. Glasses are not enough to protect your eyes.