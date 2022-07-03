SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The rest of this holiday weekend looks fantastic for anything you may have planned out and about during the day or night, like camping, bonfires, firework shows, golfing, boating, swimming, hiking, etc.…Details are below…

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It’s another fantastic night to be out and about Sunday night under a mainly clear sky with diminishing winds. No problems for fireworks displays.

It is also comfortably cool. Lows drop into the 50s again!

MONDAY 4TH OF JULY:

High pressure remains in control of Central New York’s weather Monday for the 4th, but it is giving up ground as it moves off the East Coast. That allows a bit of moisture to return aloft so you will likely see at least a bit more high and mid-level clouds streaking in from the northwest.

So, that said, enjoy any of your Independence Day plans you may have! Don’t forget to slather on the sunscreen since we’ll have plenty of sunshine through mid afternoon. The 4th itself is a comfortably warm day too with highs around 80.

Happy 4th of July from the Storm Team!

TUESDAY:

The clouds we see increase Monday afternoon are ahead of a frontal system that moves into the region for Tuesday. Westerly winds ahead of this front bring additional moisture in down near the ground so our dew points rise, and it starts to feel more humid.

That added moisture, along with the approaching front will cause some showers and even thunderstorms later in the afternoon into the evening. The greatest threat from the storms appears to be heavy rain which would cause ponding on the roads and in some cases a bit of localized flooding. There could be a couple storms with gusty winds, too.

MID WEEK:

A cold front moves through Tuesday night and high pressure builds in. This is the center of a dry and seasonably cool air mass that sets up for Wednesday and perhaps into Thursday.