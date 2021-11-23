Are snow tires necessary for your car?

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seeing flakes fall can signal a green light to get the snow tires on. But don’t wait too long. Appointments are filling up fast at Big 4 Tire in East Syracuse.

It’s the busiest time of the year for tire shops.

“This is the winter season and we’re past tilt as always. Nothing different, it’s just you know excellent pace right now,” says Roger Forehand, Service Writer at Big 4 Tire.

But as the weather changes, so do the road conditions. That’s why tire shops like Big 4 Tire are urging drivers to get those snow tires on before it’s too late.

“Now. We’re going to have snow in the forecast for the next week. Normally we start putting them on the first week of November. We usually have everyone done by the middle of January,” says Forehand.

Big 4 Tire is putting anywhere from 35 to 50 snow tires on vehicles every day. But not all cars need snow tires. All-wheel drive and four-wheel drive can help you get through the winter weather. So how do you know if your car needs snow tires?

Forehand says, “It depends on the mileage of your tires, how long you’ve had them, what the traction qualities are of the tires you have. There are quite a few factors that run into that.”

He also adds that snow tires aren’t always the answer.

“There’s a lot of all-season tires out there that give good traction. So snow tires aren’t dictated. They definitely give you an extra bit of safety,” says Forehand.

