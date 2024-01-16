SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you’re an expert bird watcher or someone who has never been on a bird excursion before, seeing Bald Eagles is a unique and breathtaking experience.

If you’ve always wanted to see a Bald Eagle, the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps is hosting a Bald Eagle excursion along the shore of Onondaga Lake.

The birding event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It’s a half-mile around the shore of Onondaga Lake, that area attracts dozens of Bald Eagles and wildlife in the winter.

Participants will learn from Montezuma Audubon Center, Onondaga Audubon, Honeywell, Parsons and Anchor QEA staff about birds, wildlife and the importance of wetlands in supporting the Onondaga Lake watershed.

“Onondaga Lake is a conservation success story unlike any other,” said Chris Lajewski, director of the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps and Montezuma Audubon Center. “Bald Eagles nest along the shoreline and roost during the winter months in numbers not seen anywhere else in New York State. As a result, people in Central New York are flocking to the newly restored habitats to experience this amazing transformation.”

According to the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps, some of the most abundant bird species that rely on Onondaga Lake include:

Bald Eagle

Common Merganser

American Black Duck

Greater Scaup

Lesser Scaup

Common Goldeneye

Bufflehead

Hooded Merganser

Mallard

Redhead

Ring-necked Duck

The excursion will be along a flat and paved trail that might be snow-covered. Binoculars, spotting scopes and field guides will be provided.

The event will begin at the Onondaga Creekwalk trail near Destiny USA. The event fee is $10 per person and space is limited, so registration is required.

To register, click here or call 315-365-3588.