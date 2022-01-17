Are you in the market for a new car this year? Here’s what you need to know

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sheila Emerson wasn’t in the market for a new car, but when she totaled her vehicle in an accident, she needed a new set of wheels.

“It was old, 2010, so I think it’s time to update,” Emerson said.

She needed a new car as soon as possible but was afraid the process wouldn’t be fast enough because of the pandemic-driven car shortage.

“I’ve called a couple dealerships and my first question has been: How’s your inventory?” Sheila Emerson, Driver’s Village customer

Like most others, the automotive industry has been hit hard by supply chain issues and staffing shortages causing prices to accelerate while inventory slammed on the brakes.

“And then on top of it, microchip shortages, but there’s other shortages too,” said Driver’s Village Director of Sales, Michael Gould. “They all have supply companies that have had labor problems and shipping problems, so it’s really a myriad of things that all boiled down to really short inventory.”

Driver's Village started 2020 with 2⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ cars on their lot, now there's only 1⃣8⃣7⃣. That's thanks to a pandemic-driven national car shortage.



At Driver’s Village in Cicero, they started 2020 with 2000 cars on the lot across all 15 manufacturers. Now they only have 187 on the lot.

“It’s much less than we’re used to but we’re getting used to it.” Michael Gould, director of sales – driver’s village

On the bright side, Gould believes inventory will improve by the summer, but in the meantime, he suggests you start your search early.

“Come in and look and talk to the sales representatives and see what’s available over the next 60 days… Hopefully there’s one or two around that we can show you, hey this is what it will kinda look like, that color with those wheels,” Gould said.

While sales representatives have had to shift their selling techniques, they’re still getting customers like Sheila to drive away in their dream car.