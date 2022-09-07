(WSYR-TV)– AAA Western and Central New York will be offering a one-day trip to attend the Buffalo Bills at New York Jets game on November 6, 2022.

Pick-up Locations

Buffalo: AAA Travel & Insurance Center, 100 International Dr., Williamsville

Board: 3:00 a.m.

Depart: 3:15 a.m.

Approximate Return: 1:00am

Rochester: RIT Inn & Conference Center, 5257 West Henrietta Rd., Henrietta

Board: 4:30 a.m.

Depart: 4:45 a.m.

Approximate return: 12:00 a.m.

Syracuse: AAA Administrative Office, 7485 Henry Clay Blvd., Liverpool

Board: 6:30 a.m.

Depart: 6:45 a.m.

Approximate return: 10:30 p.m.

Trip Accommodations:

Roundtrip transportation to Metlife Stadium

Mezzanine-Level game ticket

Tailgating Lunch with chips, soda, and a sub sandwich

Services by a professional AAA Tour Manager

Reservations for the event can be made through any AAA Western and Central New York branch or by calling (800)937-1222, or by visiting www.AAA.com/Groups.