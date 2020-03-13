Area casinos take precautions against COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Area casinos are also taking extra precautions in the wake of COVID-19.

Del Lago Resort & Casino staff are following CDC guidelines in order to keep things clean.

That includes disinfecting and sanitizing all hard surfaces, adding hand sanitizer stations and aerosol disinfectant is being applied regularly to soft surfaces.

In addition to following these guidelines, all sick employees are staying home and seeking medical care.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9