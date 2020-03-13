Area casinos take precautions against COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Area casinos are also taking extra precautions in the wake of COVID-19.

Del Lago Resort & Casino staff are following CDC guidelines in order to keep things clean.

That includes disinfecting and sanitizing all hard surfaces, adding hand sanitizer stations and aerosol disinfectant is being applied regularly to soft surfaces.

In addition to following these guidelines, all sick employees are staying home and seeking medical care.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected