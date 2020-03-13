(WSYR-TV) — Area casinos are also taking extra precautions in the wake of COVID-19.
Del Lago Resort & Casino staff are following CDC guidelines in order to keep things clean.
That includes disinfecting and sanitizing all hard surfaces, adding hand sanitizer stations and aerosol disinfectant is being applied regularly to soft surfaces.
In addition to following these guidelines, all sick employees are staying home and seeking medical care.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Athlete of the Week: Skaneateles’ Charlie Russell
- Area casinos take precautions against COVID-19
- Hoax email circulating in Liverpool School District
- Upstate University Hospital Infectious Diseases Dr. Stephen Thomas answers questions about coronavirus
- WATCH: Rain moves in overnight as the wind picks up
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App