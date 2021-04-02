Area churches preparing for Easter services

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last year, churches weren’t able to hold traditional services. Victory Temple Fellowship Church in Syracuse had Easter service outside.

Bishop H. Bernard Alex, Victory Temple’s Pastor says many people have been calling, eager to know if service was happening this year. On Sunday, it will be indoors with safety precautions in place.

“We do contact tracing, we also do temperature checks, and hand sanitizer when you come in. Everybody wears a mask, everyone is seated because we have removable seating, they’re six feet apart. There’s a row in between,” Alex said.

The church will also stream its service online.

Alex said to the congregation and the community that despite this trying time, there will be joy after this.