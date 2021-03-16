Area farms sharing almost $2 million to improve water quality

LUXEMBURG, IA – MAY 9: Iowa farmer Ernie “George” Goebel pulls a corn planter behind his John Deere tractor while planting corn in a field on the farm he was raised on May 9, 2007 near Luxemburg, Iowa. With the increase in demand for alternative energy some farmers have elected to switch to growing corn in order to produce the profitable ethanol fuel. In the nation approximately 90 million acres of corn are expected to be planted this season. (Photo by Mark Hirsch/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thirty-three farms in the Central New York region will share $1,976,058 in state grant money aimed at keeping farm-related pollutants out of state waterways.

According to a news release from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, the funding will “…support on-farm environmental planning and the implementation of best management practice systems to keep nutrients and other potential pollutants from entering waterways. BMPs include a variety of measures including, vegetative buffers along streams, cover crops, nutrient management through manure storage, and other conservation measures.”

In the past 25 years, the program providing the grants has supported projects that include “1,300 manure storage projects to help farms actively balance nutrient supply and crop nutrient demand, which benefits the environment and enhances farm viability. More than 800 acres of riparian buffer have been created to filter nutrients and sediment, protecting surface water, stabilizing streambanks, improving aquatic habitat and reducing impacts from flooding.”