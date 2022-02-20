TRUXTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Reece Villani was just two years old when he put on a pair of skis for the first time, but his love for the sport blossomed years later when he joined ARISE & SKI.

“I was very nervous at first,” Villani recounts about his first day participating in the program when he was just eight years old. “But like they are very welcoming, and they always gave me pointers when I needed it.”

Fast forward ten years and add a few Special Olympic medals around his neck, and Villani is paying it forward, helping to teach other people with autism how to ski.

“It feels great to help pass on this torch to other people to learn how to ski just as good as I am.” Reece Villani

ARISE & SKI is a non-profit organization that brings adaptive skiing to people with a range of abilities, making the popular winter sport inclusive for everyone.

“No matter what ability you have, you can come out, and we can make something happen from you on the slopes,” ARISE & SKI Technical Director Geoff Peppel said.

The program has been serving the great Central New York area for over 20 years, but this year is the first year the program is at Labrador Mountain in Truxton, New York.

Peppel credits SkiCNY for their tremendous support and help during the transition but says if it weren’t for the amazing volunteers, the program wouldn’t be possible.

During a normal season, the program would serve around 80 participants. This year that number is scaled back a bit due to COVID-19 and other factors, but they’re still serving a wide variety of ability levels. From those that can stand on skis on their own to others who need to be tethered down the mountain using a sit-ski, the volunteers at ARISE & SKI accommodate just about everyone.

“My favorite part of all of this is the relationship you build with the participants you see coming back year after year… you get to watch them kind of go outside of their comfort zone. The smiles are always amazing,” Peppel said.

And the volunteers and coaches are helping to teach the participants lessons and skills that go far beyond the bunny hill.

“It taught me that even though you can hit a rough part in snow, you can have a rough patch in life, you can always ride it out, you can always figure things out,” Villani said.

If you’re interested in getting involved in the program as a volunteer or participant, you can visit their website here or send them an email at ski@ariseinc.org.