Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Arlington Acres in Lafayette held drive-in movie night on Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Arlington Acres in Lafayette held a drive-in movie night on Saturday to bring some normalcy back for people.

The event received a ton of attention on Facebook and offered about 100 reservations for spots to watch the 1985 film “The Goonies.”

Social distancing rules were in effect and the lawn was set up in a “checkerboard” pattern.

The venue is hoping to put on more events like this one in the future.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected