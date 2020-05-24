Arlington Acres in Lafayette held drive-in movie night on Saturday

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Arlington Acres in Lafayette held a drive-in movie night on Saturday to bring some normalcy back for people.
The event received a ton of attention on Facebook and offered about 100 reservations for spots to watch the 1985 film “The Goonies.”
Social distancing rules were in effect and the lawn was set up in a “checkerboard” pattern.
The venue is hoping to put on more events like this one in the future.
