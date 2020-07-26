Armed robbery at City of Ithaca hotel

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a local hotel, right near the Ithaca Commons.

Saturday night, police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn on East Seneca Street around 7:35 p.m.

Officers said around that time, a young man came into the hotel and pulled a gun on the receptionist, demanding money.

Ithaca Police describe the man as a young dark skinned male of heavier stature, wearing what seemed to be a bandanna over the lower part of his face, a beanie, long sleeved green shirt, long khaki shorts and white sneakers.

He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, heading north on Cayuga Street.

If you have any information about the suspect or robbery, call Ithaca Police at (607) 272-3245.