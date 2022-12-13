CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An armed robbery occurred in the driveway of a Town of Clay home on Tuesday evening, December 13, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tell NewsChannel 9 that the suspect approached the victim as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Allen Road. A handgun was then displayed and evidence suggests that a round was fired.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s and he left the scene in a possible silver or gray vehicle, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Check back here for details as NewsChannel 9 receives them. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at (315) 435-3051.