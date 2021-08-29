Armed robbery of a taxi driver in Ithaca; flees in Schuyler County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Aug. 29, at 2:43 a.m., the Ithaca Police Department responded to the Speedway Gas Station on 366 Elmira Road in Ithaca, for an armed robbery of a taxi driver.ADVERTISING

On scene, officers began the initial investigation and confirmed that an armed robbery occurred. Officers learned that two suspects approached the victim in the parking lot at that location. One of the suspects pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the victim and demanded the keys to a taxi the victim was operating.

The suspects then fled the scene in the taxi, southbound on Elmira Road. A short time later the taxi was discovered, abandoned, and unsecured in Schuyler County. No one was injured as a result of this incident.

At this time the investigation is ongoing. There are no further details available for release. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips