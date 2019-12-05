Armed robbery on Ithaca College’s campus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca College wants the public to be on the lookout after an armed robbery occurred on campus Thursday.

NewsChannel 9 is told two suspects showed a taser and a folding knife then robbed the residents of a Terrace Three room. The suspects took personal property and no injuries were reported. After the robbery, the suspects ran off toward the Circle Apartments.

After an investigation, the robbery is believed to be a targeted crime and there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.

Both suspects are described as black males. One was wearing green Uggs and black or grey jeans with a tattoo of a cross on his right arm. The other wearing a red hoodie, red sweatpants, and black beanie.

Anyone with information should call 911 or public safety at 607-274-3333.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9