SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside of Flynnstoned Cannabis Company, a dispensary that will open as soon as New York State allows it, it’s a business unlike anywhere else in Armory Square. Outside, the owner is dealing with the same problem as everyone else.

Twice in the last three days, someone tried to smash the business’ windows with bricks.

Surveillance footage shows a man hidden by a mask and hood hurling bricks into the windows on two different days.

The first occurrence was around 4am Friday. The second was around 4am Sunday.

Syracuse Police haven’t given an update on the investigation.