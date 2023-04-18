SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Marriott Hotel in Armory Square following a dispute that resulted in a stabbing.

Officers arrived at the hotel around 4:13 a.m. on April 18 following a stabbing call.

Officers found a 30-year-old male who had a laceration to the chest, according to police.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

From the investigation, police found that the victim was stabbed by 26-year-old Naiprisha Anderson after having a dispute in the hotel lobby.

The suspect was arrested and booked for Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.