(WSYR-TV)– P.F. Chang’s lovers may want to check their freezers after this recall.

Over a 120 – thousand pounds of P.F. Chang’s Beef and Broccoli frozen meals have been recalled. The announcement was made in response to some packages containing chicken bits and egg, which is not on the label.

The meals have been sent across the U.S. and have the lot number of #5006 2146 2012, the packages in which are being recalled also have a best by date of May 21, 2023.