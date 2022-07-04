SALINA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person has been arrested after firing a handgun during an argument on July 3 at approximately 1:10 p.m.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Garden City Drive for a “shots fired” call. Deputies along with members of the New York State Police arrived on the scene where they quickly determined that two adult men had a verbal argument, which led to one pulling a handgun and firing one round into the air.

A post-investigation conducted by sheriff’s detectives revealed that Nazae Mattice, 19, of 106 Garden City Drive Apartment 3-C, fired one shot from a handgun into the air during a verbal argument with a 57-year-old man roommate.

Mattice was charged with criminal use of a firearm in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree.

He was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court with bail set at $100,000 cash – $200,000 bond.

The handgun, which was discarded by Mattice prior to the deputies arrival, was retrieved by a neighbor, who hid the gun in her apartment. That neighbor was identified as 55-year-old Tina Atkinson who resides in the same complex and was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and tampering with evidence. She was also arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court where she was released on her own recognizance.

The handgun was discovered to have been stolen from the State of Virginia.

No injuries were reported and the argument appears to have started over an unclean apartment.