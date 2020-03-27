Arrest made after recent stabbing in Granby

GRANBY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police have arrested an Oswego man for a recent stabbing thanks to tips from the On The Lookout viewers.
Troopers were able to identify and arrest 27-year-old Keith Chetney.
Investigators said that Chetney stabbed another man in the stomach during a fight at a pit stop gas station on County Route 3 in Granby.
He is now being charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
The victim has been recovering in the hospital.
