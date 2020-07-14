CICERO, NY (WSYR-TV) — Cicero Police reported Tuesday they have made one arrest in the armed robbery of a Jreck Subs, located at 8097 Brewerton Road restaurant on July 2.
37-year-old Kevin Abbott of Cicero is facing charges of Robbery 1st degree, Criminal use of a firearm 2nd, Conspiracy 4th, Menacing 2nd and Petit larceny.
Police say Abbott was the driver of the car used in the incident. He is being held on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.
Police are still looking for the other suspect in the crime, identified as 45-year-old Christopher Gall.
Anyone with information that can help police should call 315-699-3677 ext 245.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ESM Students Restore Classic Car – And You Can Win It!
- Slowly Reopening: The YMCA of Central New York
- Arrest made in Cicero armed robbery
- Brian Miller Reviews “Palm Springs”
- WATCH: Comfy again with a few scattered showers/storm tapering during the afternoon
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App