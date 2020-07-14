Arrest made in Cicero armed robbery

CICERO, NY (WSYR-TV) — Cicero Police reported Tuesday they have made one arrest in the armed robbery of a Jreck Subs, located at 8097 Brewerton Road restaurant on July 2.

37-year-old Kevin Abbott of Cicero is facing charges of Robbery 1st degree, Criminal use of a firearm 2nd, Conspiracy 4th, Menacing 2nd and Petit larceny.

Police say Abbott was the driver of the car used in the incident. He is being held on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

Police are still looking for the other suspect in the crime, identified as 45-year-old Christopher Gall.

Anyone with information that can help police should call 315-699-3677 ext 245.

