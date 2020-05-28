Arrest made in connection to 2019 fatal crash in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal crash in Oswego County back in September of 2019.
Michel Palmowski, 26, is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
It is alleged that Palmowski left the scene of a crash in the Town of Constantia, where a car left the road and crashed into a tree.
Courtney Riddel, 23, was seriously injured and later died as a result of her injuries.
Palmowski is set to reappear in court on July 6.
