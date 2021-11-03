Arrest made in connection to Byrne Dairy robberies

ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — After three Byrne Dairy locations were robbed across the county early Tuesday morning, detectives arrested a 17-year-old male Tuesday evening in connection with the robbery of the Byrne Dairy on Old Liverpool Road.

At the time of the arrest the suspect was in possession of a handgun, officials said. Detectives also recovered another handgun and long gun that was discovered inside a stolen car that the 17-year-old and his accomplice were using to rob three Byrne Dairy locations, police said.

In addition the 17-year-old was charged with a separate robbery and possession of a weapon from an incident that occurred two weeks ago when he carjacked an employee in front of the Colonial Laundry in Nedrow, police said.

The suspect is being held at Hillbrook Detention Center and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Syracuse Police will also be charging him with the robbery to the Byrne Dairy on West Fayette Street and Madison County Sheriff’s will be charging the male on a separate date in Madison County, officials said.



The 17-year-old is being charged in four new robbery cases, for possessing three illegal guns and he has a several felony robbery charges pending, but because he is 17, he can’t be kept in jail, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Detectives are looking for a second suspect.