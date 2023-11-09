BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement sources tell News 4 that an arrest has been made in the case of the fatal shooting on I-190 late last month.

Those sources say Trameir Garner, 19, has been arrested on weapons charges. But as of Thursday morning, no one has yet been charged specifically with killing 22-year-old Keyshawn Gault.

#BREAKING: Authorities this morning arrested Trameir Garner, 19, in #Buffalo on weapons charges, related to the deadly shooting on the 190. This is developing. Will update @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/IC3qpXxpv4 — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) November 9, 2023

New York State police have identified Garner as a person of interest in the shooting, but they are not calling him a suspect at this time and are not aware of any charges being filed in connection with the shooting, at this time.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Garner was arrested Thursday morning on charges of criminal possession of stolen property out of Cheektowaga. They are identifying him as a suspect in the shooting.

Gault and two other employees of the Buffalo Sewer Authority were shot while in a Sewer Authority vehicle two weeks ago, on October 26. The survivors were identified as 30-year-old Myron Walker and 23-year-old Lamar Whitfield, Jr. Gault was dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred while the three were traveling southbound on the Buffalo highway, just beyond the Peace Bridge. According to New York State police, their truck had been hit by gunfire several times. A union representative says they had just finished a job at were heading to lunch.

New York State police later recovered the vehicle suspected to have been used by the shooter, in a severely damaged state.

News 4 will provide more information as we learn more.