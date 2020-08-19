Arrest made in early-morning stabbing in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been arrested in connection with an early-morning stabbing in Syracuse.

Syracuse Police were called just after midnight Wednesday to the 400-block of South Salina Street for stabbing complaint. At the scene, police found a 31-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The victim said he had been stabbed South Clinton Street and West Onondaga Street.

Later Wednesday morning, police were able to locate a suspect near that location.

Darryl Patterson, 28, was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.