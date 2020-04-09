Live Now
Gov. Cuomo gives daily coronavirus update
Arrest made in fatal hit and run of popular Syracuse street musician

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made an arrest in a fatal hit and run that happened Tuesday around 9:40 p.m.

Jerrell A. Brown, 32, of Syracuse, is accused of hitting Elijah Harris, 62, who was riding his bike at the intersection of South Salina Street and Brighton Ave. Harris was also hit by a second vehicle, which police have determined was unintentional. 

Harris died of his injuries. He was a popular Syracuse street musician honored by the SAMMYs board for his impact on the Syracuse music community. You can learn more below in our related content.

Brown is facing charges of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision, aggravated unlicensed operation, and unlicensed operation. Brown was sent to the Onondaga County Justice Center.

