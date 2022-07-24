SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Saturday July 23, at around 9:57 P.M., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Lawrence Street for a shooting with Injuries call.

Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers located a 40-year-old male who was shot in the back. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

During the investigation, the SPD located a suspect, Ghad Ishimwe, 23.

Syracuse Police Officers, located the suspect in the 300 block of Graves St. and took him into custody.

Ishimwe was arrested and is being charged with the following:

Assault in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

The SPD have located the firearm use in the crime.