Arrest made in Rome vandalism incident that included racist graffiti

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a rental truck was vandalized with swastikas drawn on it and what police described as “racially derogatory language,” earlier this month.

Police charged 40-year-old Donald W. Decarolis with:

Aggravated Harassment in the 1st degree subsection 3.

Criminal Mischief 4th degree (with a hate crime designation)

Criminal Mischief 4th degree (without a hate crime designation)

Making Graffiti

Criminal Tampering 4th degree

The incident happened on September 5, on First Street in Rome. In addition to the graffiti, the victim says her U-Haul rental truck had a tire punctured with a sharp object.

In a news release Wednesday, Rome Police said “We would like to thank the members of the Rome Police Department for their tireless effort in coming to a successful resolution of this heinous hate crime. The City of Rome and our Police Department do not, and will not tolerate this type of hateful activity in our City. We will devote all resources at our disposal to identify, arrest, and prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law.”

Decarolis was transported to the Rome Police Department, processed and arraigned in Rome City Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.

