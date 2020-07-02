Arrest made in sexual assault and child pornography case in Town of Clay

TOWN OF CLAY, NY (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Clay man was arrested Friday for having more than 1,000 photos and videos of sexual conduct by children under the age of sixteen stored on his computer.

Richard Conto, 46, was arrested by Onondaga County Sheriff’s investigators assigned to the county’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Investigators also say he had sexual contact with two children in 2006 and 2008. One was under 11 and another under 14.

He is charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of sexual abuse in the second degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Conto is being held on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

