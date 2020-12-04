Arrests made in an armed robbery in Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fulton Police say a man and a woman worked together to set up a robbery in the 200 block of West First Street, where $4,890 was taken from the victim at knifepoint..
The robbery happened Wednesday, November 25. Police have now arrested 33-year-old Jerry Pizarro of Fulton, and charged him with first-degree robbery fourth-degree conspiracy, third-degree grand larceny, and criminal possession of a weapon.
33-year-old Jamie Tussey was charged with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy, and prositition.
A third person was also arrested as part of the investigation, 54-year-old William Mitchell was charged with patronizing a prostitute.
