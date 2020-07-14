Arrests made in Lyncourt stabbing incident

TOWN OF SALINA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Two people were arrested following a violent clash inside a Family Dollar store in Lyncourt Monday.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies were dispatched to a harassment complaint around 12:40 p.m. after an employee of a neighboring store called 911 to say a worker at the Family Dollar had shoved her out of the store after a verbal dispute and caused her of fall down.

As deputies were en route, they were advised that a call had come in for a stabbing at that location.

According to the sheriff’s department, a man described as the female victims’ “significant other” later identified as 31-year-old Myquam Perry of Syracuse, arrived and confronted the Family Dollar employee.

The employee, identified as 39-year-old Richard Yorks of Syracuse is accused of displaying a knife.

Deputies say Perry armed himself with a metal step stool and the two men began fighting.

Both me suffered minor injuries.

Yorks was charged with: assault in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree and menacing in the 2nd degree. Additionally, Yorks was charged with harassment in the 2nd degree for the intial incident with the woman..

Perry was charged with: assault in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree and criminal mischief in the 3rd degree.

Both men were arraigned and given pre-trial release.

