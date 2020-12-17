Arrivals to Hancock International not affected by snow

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The snow hasn’t seemed to affect any flights at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse. The arrivals back to Syracuse are unchanged.

However, four flights to Detroit, Chicago, and the New York City area were cancelled, and a handful of others to places like Philadelphia and North Carolina have been delayed.

Be sure to check your flight status before heading to the airport.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected