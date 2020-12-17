Arrivals to Hancock International not affected by snow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The snow hasn’t seemed to affect any flights at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse. The arrivals back to Syracuse are unchanged.
However, four flights to Detroit, Chicago, and the New York City area were cancelled, and a handful of others to places like Philadelphia and North Carolina have been delayed.
Be sure to check your flight status before heading to the airport.
