(WSYR-TV) — Residents of the Outer Comstock Neighborhood have something original and creative to look forward to this weekend. This Saturday, the association will host an art, garden, and sustainability trail to bring new to Syracuse.

Kate Mercer of the Outer Comstock Neighborhood Association and Devon Bartholemew, Outer Comstock Resident and Garden Host, told us about the trail and what to expect.

There will be demonstrations and chats at the event about how one can practice sustainability in their backyard. Artists will also have their pieces made out of sustainable material, a trait that a lot of neighbors stand behind in the community.

With a year of planning, there will be food trucks, maple syrup demonstrations, and a chance to get to know your neighbors.

For more information, check out outercomstock.org.