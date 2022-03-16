SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ARISE Child and Family Service, Inc. announced today that submissions for their magazine, UNIQUE, have opened.

UNIQUE is an art and literary magazine that “shares the artistic visions and voices of individuals with disabilities.” The magazine features creative works like poems, paintings, and photographs.

ARISE shared that form submissions and artwork photographs will be accepted for literary or visual art pieces until April 18, 2022. If your art is selected, you will be contacted with instructions on how to submit your full piece.

You can find the submission form for artwork here, where you will need to enter details about the project, including frequently asked questions. You will then be asked to email your submission form with 3 to 4 photographs of your work to bpfohl@ariseinc.org or mail it to:

UNIQUE Magazine

c/o ARISE

635 James St.

Syracuse, NY 13203

You can contact Bill Pfohl at (315) 671-5438 or at bpfohl@ariseinc.org with any questions.