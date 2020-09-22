As bars and restaurants climb back a Syracuse company, BeerBoard, is there to help

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bars and restaurants are clawing back some of their deep losses at the beginning of the pandemic, and football may be part of the recent boost.

BeerBoard, founded in Syracuse in 2005, provides up-to-the-minute data to their customers about beer sales. Their customers include every single Buffalo Wild Wings in the country, which is nearly 1,300 locations, including Township 5 in Camillus.

The roster also includes Hooters, Wing House, Twin Peaks, Mellow Mushroom, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Guinness, Heineken, and New Belgium Brewing, the makers of the popular Fat Tire line of beer.

“It wasn’t just turn the light switch on and it was right back up,” BeerBoard Founder and CEO Mark Young tells NewsChannel 9.

In June, as many places started to reopen, he says business for his clients was down as much as 80% to 90% year over year. After a gradual climb through the summer, Young says they’ve noticed the past couple of weeks a significant bump in sales. He cites football, college and NFL football, helping to start filling up bars and restaurants with people across the country.

“It’s a significant hit that the industry has taken, and even with these good, favorable signs, you’re still down that 40-50%, even more in certain states and certain concepts, certain locations, so you’re still down significantly from 2019,” Young says.

BeerBoard uses analytics to offer real-time data on any platform to GM’s about their beer sales. Flow sensors on every tap track each pour by the minute, that’s then reconciled to what’s rung up at the register.

When the pandemic hit, it forced BeerBoard to innovate; to help itself, and it’s clients once they were able to reopen to do it safer, stronger and better than before. One of those innovations has been contactless menus on your smart phone, using a QR code.

Young says, “I think there’s some of those contactless, touchless, more convenience that helps the operators be more efficient, but I think gives a great experience to the consumer as well.”

The next innovation BeerBoard is rolling is Pay at the Table technology, which Young hopes also attracts new clients.

