As big-box stores close on Black Friday, local shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Central New York small businesses are hoping for a boost in sales this on the 10th Anniversary of Small Business Saturday.

From Ithaca to Oswego, Auburn to Skaneateles, mom and pop shops and eateries will be opening their doors for their slice of the holiday shopping windfall.

The day was created in 2010 to encourage holiday shoppers to buy local and help support neighborhood businesses.

Last year’s economic impact study from American Express shows that roughly 67 cents of every dollar spent at small businesses in the U.S. stays in the local community. The Small Business Saturday consumer insight survey found shoppers spent approximately $17.8 billion in 2018 at independent stores and restaurants.

Store owners and shoppers are encouraged to use social media to show off their local items and use hash-tags such as #shopsmall and #dinesmall.”

