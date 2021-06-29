As CNY kids return to camp this summer, some COVID rules could still apply

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School is out for the summer, and that means day camps are back in session. Just last week, the restrictions loosened up even more.

At the Jewish Community Center in DeWitt, they’re following their own rules.

“I think this year was even more difficult planning than last year. Between the end of May and up till last Monday, we had four different regulations from the county,” said Amy Bisnett, the Associate Director of Children’s Programming at JCC.

Onondaga County follows the state guidelines, and they switched the rules up last week. So, JCC went with what most parents want.

“Parents are still uneasy, we’re still uneasy. We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep everyone healthy,” Bisnett said.

When the kids are outside, they don’t have to wear their masks. Masks are optional when they’re inside. However, even though there’s no rule that says it, JCC is still keeping their kids in separate cohorts.

“I think we felt a lot more comfortable about it this year just with the numbers where they are and most parents and all the staff here are vaccinated,” said Christina Ondrako, whose daughter goes to camp at JCC.

Plus, they’re keeping some pandemic protocols in place. They’re having the kids wash their hands when they arrive and asking parents to stay in the car for drop-off. It’s different from 2019. But it’s a step up from last year. With more campers and more opportunities to meet new people.

“It’s just their chance to really be kids and have a great summer,” Ondrako said.

The major difference for camps this summer is that sleepaway camps can now resume, whereas last summer they were not prohibited. For the latest guidance from the state, click here.