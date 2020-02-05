As Cornell’s possible coronavirus sample is sent to the CDC in Atlanta, testing might begin in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State’s famed lab at Wadsworth Center in Albany might soon be allowed to do its own testing for the novel coronavirus, which until now was only available at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.

A sample taken locally from a sick student at Cornell University had to be shipped to Atlanta on Sunday, when the CDC hadn’t yet authorized other qualified labs to use its testing process.

Since, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the CDC to share its process with other qualified labs.

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan that the Wadsworth Center is working to implement the coronavirus testing, but before it can begin, proper verification protocols need to be met.

Testing for the coronavirus is as simple as using the same type of cotton swab used in testing for the flu, which picks up the virus from a patient’s mouth or nose.

The swab is done by any doctor, but then is immediately put into a vile of liquid to preserve the sample and shipped off.

