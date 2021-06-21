As crimes targeting vulnerable neighbors spikes, Vera House ramps up their protection efforts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those at Vera House are turning World Elder Abuse Awareness day into a weeks-long event. They’re hosting seminars through June to help protect our loved ones.

The Prevention and Outreach Coordinator for Vera House’s Abuse in Later Life team, Loren Ulrich, says with the recent crime targeting our older neighbors, this can’t come at a better time.

Ulrich believes we can all learn something from their 24th Annual Elder Abuse Conference.

“Aging is something that impacts all of us. We’re all on a different place on that path,” she said.

As we age, we all become susceptible to things like financial exploitation, neglect, and isolation, which is the biggest risk factor for abuse in later life.

“We know that it [isolation] certainly plays into some of the really tragic events that we’ve seen here in our community.” Loren Ulrich

She’s referring to the killing of Eva Fuld and the horrific death of Connie Touri.

“It’s really on all of us to create a community in which we can all age with justice and with dignity,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich believes it starts by understanding social norms and how they feed into violence.

We see ideas that older adults are undervalued, that they’re seen as dispensable or seen as not a valuable contributor to our community. Loren Ulrich

The conference hopes to change that by supporting our most vulnerable with seminars on housing rights, substance abuse, and self-care.

“It really is such a huge issue that we have to work as a community to work against,” said Ulrich.

The seminars run through June 28. If you can’t make a session, they will be posted to the Vera House website.

If you’d like to register, click here.

As always, if you need help or resources on any kind of abuse, you can always call Vera House’s 24 hour crisis and support hotline at 315-468-3260.