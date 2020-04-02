As jobless numbers explode, the unemployed struggle to apply for benefits

SYRACUSE NY (WSYR-TV) The numbers are staggering.

6.6 million new jobless claims filed last week nationwide, according the the U.S. Labor Department.

That is double the number reported the week before, which was four times the previous record set almost 40 years ago.

And New York saw the number of jobless claims jump to 369,025 for the week ending March 28.

That’s a 2,674 % increase over the same week in March last year.

As the economy comes to a standstill as the nation fights the spread of COVID-19, millions are losing their jobs, and struggle to get help from government safety nets

We’ve heard from many NewsChannel 9 viewers by phone, email, and Facebook expressing their frustrations in trying to file for unemployment benefits, so they can pay their bills and feed their families.

Patrick Sullivan of Salina is one of those frustrated workers.

He lost his job March 24, tried to file online, but the website kept crashing.

He tried by phone, got most of the way through the process, then the automated system told him he had to call back and hung up on him.

Patrick’s story is typical of the stories we’ve been told.

Governor Andrew Cuomo apologized for the mess earlier this week, saying he was sorry for the pain and frustration people already stressed about losing their jobs are going through.

He says the state is spending a lot of money and has brought in outside companies to expand the system so it can handle what he described as the deluge of calls and online applications.

The department has put hundreds of workers on the system and are adding more.

It posted a video from Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon detailing the efforts the department has undertaken to accommodate the unprecedented demand for unemployment benefits in a period of about two weeks.

She promised the department will get everyone the benefits they are entitled to.

We have asked several times for an interview with a department representative and have not been offered someone to talk to on camera.

