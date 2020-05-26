As region locked down for COVID-19 crime dropped in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)– As businesses and schools closed, stores, restaurants, and bars stood empty, and unemployment skyrocketed, crime inched downward in Syracuse.

It was something Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh pointed out during his COVID-19 briefing Friday.

Between January 1 and the week ending May 18 of this year, all forms of violent crime dropped over the same period of time in 2019.

Homicides, rape, robbery and assault were all down, leading to an overall drop of 11 percent for all violent crime.

For crimes against property, all categories saw a drop in crime with the exception for burglaries, which were up 9 %.

Overall, crimes during the period of Jan 1 through the week ending May 18 of 202o were down 4 %.

When you compare the crime stats of 2020 so far with a five year average, the decline in crime is even more noteworthy.

For property crimes, all categories reported drops, except auto thefts, which rose 4 %.

But overall, all crimes were down 22% between January 1 and May 18 of 2020 compared to the average for the five previous years.

Meanwhile calls to Syracuse police last week by residents claiming a business was operating in violation of COVID-19 order rose to 85, up from 74 complaints the week before.

Calls complaining of large gatherings rose from 444 to 525.

Mayor Walsh says starting this week, calls concerning businesses violations would be turned over to the county, while Syracuse Police would continue to respond to large gatherings.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9