As some NY regions open Friday, unemployment rate offers bleak outlook

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Department of Labor report on Thursday showed that nearly three million Americans filed for new unemployment claims last week, but that number was slightly down from the previous week.

Five New York regions, now including Central New York, will be able to begin their phased reopenings Friday.

On Thursday, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said, “We’ve now released $7.4 billion to roughly 1.7 million New Yorkers who are struggling with unemployment.”

That’s how much money the state has sent out since the pandemic started. The state has now also processed more than 330,000 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications.

In a statement the New York State Labor Commissioner said: “Every state is facing a historic surge in unemployment claims and New York is no different, but we have moved faster and more aggressively than others to get beneficiaries their money, and in just over two months have paid out over three-and-a-half years’ worth of benefits…”

As five of New York’s 10 regions begin to reopen their economies Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging caution. Now there are also state guidelines on forward.ny.gov for industries able to reopen.

The Capital Region and Western New York still have not hit their metrics to open.