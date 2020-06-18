As some want to defund police, Syracuse needs more money to outfit entire force with body cameras

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police showed NewsChannel 9 the room where officers who wear body cameras start and end their shifts.

The room is full of docking stations hanging on the wall, some filled with units charging for when the next shift comes in. Other slots empty showing where the officers grabbed their units that were being used at the exact moment.

There are not enough cameras in the room for the three officers who were first called to investigate shots fired near Kirk Park last Thursday, including the officer who shot a suspect who threatened him with a gun.

Recalling that night, Deputy Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9, “The first thing I was saying to myself was: ‘I hope it was on body cam. I hope they had them.’ I was frustrated as well.”

Frustrated — because an officer made the split-second decision to pull his trigger and footage from an officer-worn camera, had there been enough, could have shown the threat from the officer’s perspective.

That footage not only becomes part of a grand jury investigation into officer-involved shootings but helps convince a skeptical community if the officer’s decision was justified.

Currently, the Syracuse Police Department has 110 cameras through an already-expired one-year free trial. Sometimes only 105 of them are usable at a single time.

Mayor Ben Walsh is committed to more than doubling that number to 238 cameras, to outfit every uniformed officer on patrol and their supervisors. He says it’s been his priority since being elected when there were only 16 cameras being used by the department.

Mayor Walsh says, “I look at cameras as important as any tool that we equip our officers with, so it has to be part of ongoing operations. That does involve the city budgeting for it appropriately.”

At about $9,400 per unit for the hardware, software, digital storage and maintenance, the grand total will cost Syracuse around $2.3 million — paid over a five-year contract.

Federal and state funding will take care of the costs for one year and maybe a bit more.

After that, Deputy Chief Cecile says, “If we can’t find funding or grants, it will be city taxpayer money.”

Once the purchase is made, new-model Axon Body 3 cameras will replace the Body 2 trial cameras one at a time. It may take up to a year to replace the current camera inventory of 110 before additional cameras end up on the streets.

The new model comes with additional features to automatically upload officer’s footage from the field to the digital storage cloud and the ability for the police chief to tap into any camera and watch what’s happening live, all for an additional cost.

As the public demands officers are held more accountable, the technology to do it is expensive.

While some people debate defunding the police, the leaders agree more cameras will require more funding.

