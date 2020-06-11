As stores and restaurants open around them, Destiny USA tenants beg Governor Cuomo to be included

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As restaurants prepare to reopen Friday or later this weekend in most of Upstate New York as part of Phase Three, owners of restaurants at Destiny USA are still waiting for approval to do the same.

The same is true for owners of retail stores inside Destiny USA, which found out at the last minute that they would not be able to open with the rest of retail two weeks ago when Phase Two went into effect.

Because retail was part of Phase Two, mall managers and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon were under the impression that the mall’s interior could reopen, and tenants could reopen along with the rest of their industry.

That assumption was deemed false when, on the day Phase Two went into effect, the state reopening website posted “Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Orders, the following businesses remain closed,” listing, “malls; specifically, any indoor common portions of retail shopping malls with 100,000 or more square feet of retail space available for lease must remain closed to the public.”

The order included exemptions for curbside sales for all tenants and in-person sales for tenants that have their own doors to the outside.

The tenants feel they’re being unfairly targeted simply because their business is inside of the mall.

Neil Patel, who owns World of Beer, says he’s met every regulation ordered by the Governor in his restaurant. He tells NewsChannel 9, “It’s almost laughable that you have a two million-square foot facility and say there’s not enough space.”

Patel has joined forces with University Sports Shop owner Mike Theiss to call locally-based state leaders.

Theiss says, “”One of the concerns the governor has mentioned is groups of more than 10 people gathering. That’s what the security force is for.”

Both tenants feel that mall mangers have done everything they can, including installing signs that remind people to use masks, social distance and walk in one-way fashion through the mall.

The coronavirus-triggered signs are hard to miss — from the ground, to the big screen, to the escalators, which have been upgraded with antimicrobial handrails.

As @DestinyUSA managers and tenants wait for @NYGovCuomo’s approval to reopen, the mall’s escalators have been refabbed to encourage social distancing. Also, the handrails have new proprietary antimicrobial coverings. pic.twitter.com/hRRH0gbowN — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) June 11, 2020

The Onondaga County Executive says he’s made progress in convincing the state leaders of the issue, but so far, no update from Albany.

