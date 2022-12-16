SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect makes a re-appearance in Central New York this weekend. Who gets the most snow?

Overnight:

The widespread light rain and snow that was falling during the evening over the region will taper.

Temperatures gradually drop to freezing or below so watch out later tonight on untreated surfaces like sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.

Saturday:

With our late week storm heading off the New England coast, much of Central New York sees a quiet start to the weekend. For most, Saturday is a mostly cloudy day with a few snow showers. Temperatures end up above freezing so there is little if any accumulation.

However, with colder air coming off Lake Ontario we expect some more organized lake effect snow north of Syracuse.

It should be a localized band focused over southern Jefferson, Central Lewis and Northern Oswego Counties, especially the Tug Hill. This would be roughly between Pulaski and Adams. Accumulations by early evening should be 4-8 inches.

Saturday Night/Sunday:

With winds not changing much, we would expect lake effect snow to continue north Syracuse. The air aloft is getting a bit colder so the band should become more productive. Over the Tug Hill there could be an additional one to two feet of snow during this time. This would likely be in some of the same spots as Saturday.

Again, for the rest of Central New York it remains relatively quiet. The west-southwesterly wind should pick up a bit.

Winds do begin to change Sunday night as a trough of low pressure swings through. Winds go into the northwest so that brings lake effect south close to Syracuse late Sunday night and Monday morning.

This could pose problems for the Monday morning commute.

Stay tuned for more details.