As the birthplace of Memorial Day, Waterloo holds 154th Memorial Day ceremony

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the “official birthplace” of Memorial Day, the village of Waterloo continues to hold a Memorial Day celebration on May 30 every year, and 2020 was no different.

Memorial Day was originally celebrated on May 30, before it was changed in the 1970’s. Now the day dedicated to remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, falls on the final Monday of May each year.

Despite the date of the federal holiday being changed, the village of Waterloo continues to hold a celebration on May 30 each year. 2020 marks the 154th celebration in Waterloo, after former President Lyndon B. Johnson declared Waterloo as the “birthplace” of Memorial Day in 1866.

This year’s May 30 celebration took place at four different locations.

It began at St. Mary’s Cemetery with a flyover featuring about a dozen vintage planes. After the flyover, prayer was offered followed by a gun salute and the playing of Taps.

Prayer, a gun salute and the playing of Taps also took place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Elisha Williams Cemetery and Lafayette Park as part of the celebration Saturday.

Below are pictures from Saturday’s Memorial Day celebration in Waterloo:

WWII planes flyover St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterloo, NY during Memorial Day Commemoration 5/30/2020

Memorial Day Commemoration St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterloo, NY Fr. James Fennessy offers prayer.

Taps being played during Memorial Day Commeration at Lafayette Park, Waterloo, NY 5/30/2020

Decoration Memorial at Lafayette Park in Waterloo,NY

Chuck Nightengale offers prayer at Lafayette Park in Waterloo,NY

gun salute at Elisha Williams Cemetery, Waterloo, NY during Memorial Day Commemoration, 5/30/2020

Rev. William Darrow offers prayer at Elisha Williams Cemetery, Waterloo, NY during Memorial Day Commemoration, 5/30/2020

Taps beign played during Memorial Day Commeration at Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, NY 5/30/2020

gun salute at Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, NY during Memorial Day Commemoration, 5/30/2020

Rev. Jeff Haugaard offers prayer at Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, NY during Memorial Day Commemoration, 5/30/2020

WWII planes flyover St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterloo, NY during Memorial Day Commemoration 5/30/2020

Taps beign played during Memorial Day Commeration at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterloo, NY 5/30/2020

Gun Salute, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterloo, NY Memorial Day Comemoration



Below is a video highlighting the events on Saturday, courtesy of Duprey Video Productions:

