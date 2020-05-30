As the birthplace of Memorial Day, Waterloo holds 154th Memorial Day ceremony

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the “official birthplace” of Memorial Day, the village of Waterloo continues to hold a Memorial Day celebration on May 30 every year, and 2020 was no different.
Memorial Day was originally celebrated on May 30, before it was changed in the 1970’s. Now the day dedicated to remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, falls on the final Monday of May each year.
Despite the date of the federal holiday being changed, the village of Waterloo continues to hold a celebration on May 30 each year. 2020 marks the 154th celebration in Waterloo, after former President Lyndon B. Johnson declared Waterloo as the “birthplace” of Memorial Day in 1866.
This year’s May 30 celebration took place at four different locations.
It began at St. Mary’s Cemetery with a flyover featuring about a dozen vintage planes. After the flyover, prayer was offered followed by a gun salute and the playing of Taps.
Prayer, a gun salute and the playing of Taps also took place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Elisha Williams Cemetery and Lafayette Park as part of the celebration Saturday.
Below are pictures from Saturday’s Memorial Day celebration in Waterloo:
Below is a video highlighting the events on Saturday, courtesy of Duprey Video Productions:
