As travel ramps up, Syracuse Airport receives more than $12 million in COVID relief

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a year of little activity at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, travel is beginning to take flight again!

Even though traffic is ramping up, the costs of operating haven’t gone away.

This time last year, it was a ghost town at the Syracuse International Airport. The Executive Director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority says April of 2020 was the worst month of business throughout the entire pandemic.

“Typically through this airport, we’ll have 4,500 to 5,000 people roll through the airport, and that’s how much we had in April,” explained Jason Terreri.

But as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, the amount of people choosing to hop on a flight is increasing.

Last month, the airport saw the highest number of travelers since the pandemic began, much of that being a result of February break vacationers.

“We knew it was going to come back, we just didn’t know what it was going to look like and that’s where it was troubling because you didn’t know how to plan for this,” said Terreri.

Planning for the unexpected was nearly impossible and so was budgeting.

When you think about the airport, even with no planes, we still have to plow our runways, we still have our staff, we have to keep it clean. We have all of our other obligations that we have to maintain. We have a security force here, a fire department here. The costs don’t go away. Jason Terreri, Executive Director, Syracuse Regional Airport Authority

However, help is on the way for airports and other public transportation services. With the recently signed American Rescue Plan, the Syracuse Airport is expected to receive more than $12.2 million in COVID relief.

“What we’re going to be using it for is just continuing to keep the operations in the airport running with keeping the rates and charges for the airlines flat. So, that as the airlines start to come back, capacity adds back in. It’s a cost-competitive environment for them,” Terreri said.

The airport has also received two rounds of CARES Act funding. The first round was just under $13.3 million and the second about $4.8 million.

On April 1, under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s order, all of New York’s domestic travel restrictions will be lifted. Terreri says this increase in travel will only help make up what’s lost because of the pandemic.

We’ve been very fortunate working with our airline partners, our concessions, the rental car companies to keep the airport in a position that as the country starts to open up, as the state starts to open up, we’re in a position to accept that new capacity coming back. Jason Terreri, Executive Director, Syracuse Regional Airport Authority

