Ascioti’s Market practicing social distancing during coronavirus pandemic

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Grocery stores are adjusting hours, scrambling to keep their shelves stocked.
It has been challenging and stores are getting creative as they practice social distancing.
At Ascioti’s Market in Solvay, customers are greeted at the door and orders are taken.
They are keeping their case stocked with fresh meat. They are having a high demand for their homemade sausage and famous meatball mix.
The market requires a few limitations on the number of items for purchase so as to keep it fair for everyone.
Someone might come in and buy 20 breads and that means 10 or more people can’t get to it. So we’re trying to limit it this way everyone can get something, just like the toilet paper thing, you know how people were hoarding it, we’re trying to eliminate that.Anthony Ascioti – Store manager
It has been a lot tougher to get products.
Customers told NewsChannel 9 that they are very appreciative of the fresh offerings and service with a smile.
