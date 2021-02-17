‘Ashes-to-Go’ at DeWitt Community Church marks beginning of Lenten season

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To mark the beginning of the Lenten season, Central New York Christians are observing Ash Wednesday. Many churches in the area are administering the ashes in the way Europeans do, by sprinkling the ashes over the top of congregants’ heads. At DeWitt Community Church, they’re administering the ashes in a drive-thru fashion.

Congregants of the church are asked to pull up to the front of the church, roll down their car windows, and connect with Rev. Alan Rudnick at a distance. The reverend will hand over a small cup of ashes, say a prayer, and the person can either administer the ashes on their own in the car or do so later at home.

Though it’s a different process, Rev. Rudnick said it’s important to continue on with this tradition.

“When we have drive-thru communion or we have drive-thru events like this at our church, you should just see people’s faces light up, {and} the smiles on their faces. We’re able to pray with people, they can stay in their cars, they feel safe, we feel safe, and try to keep a sense of continuity for our faith,” Rev. Rudnick said.

DeWitt Community Church is offering “Ashes to Go” from 7-8 a.m., 12-1 p.m., and 5-6 p.m. They will be hosting a virtual Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m., streamed on their Facebook and YouTube pages.